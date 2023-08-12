Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Update

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the July 15th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Solar Energy Initiatives Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SNRY remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,886. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile
