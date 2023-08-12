Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.10 million-$41.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.60 million.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOHO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a report on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

