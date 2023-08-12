Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on September 1st

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 79.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $83.60.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWX. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at $627,023,128.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 15,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.98 per share, with a total value of $909,184.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,610,217 shares in the company, valued at $615,180,381.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,803 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $1,608,959.61. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at $627,023,128.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 123,332 shares of company stock worth $7,142,875 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

