Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives C$8.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDE. TD Securities raised Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

TSE:SDE opened at C$4.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.69. The stock has a market cap of C$730.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.45. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$4.16 and a 52 week high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. The firm had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.9929078 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

