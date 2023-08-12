SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $52.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

