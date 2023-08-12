Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SQSP. DA Davidson began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Squarespace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Squarespace Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SQSP opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.40. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $63,880.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,771,051.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,722,692 shares in the company, valued at $145,506,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $63,880.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,312 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,230. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after buying an additional 2,580,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,313,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth about $27,254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after buying an additional 956,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 843,404 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

