S&T Bank PA Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

S&T Bank PA raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,271,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,277,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

