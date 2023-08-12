S&T Bank PA Has $7.44 Million Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

S&T Bank PA decreased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,418 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned 0.64% of Wabash National worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WNC. StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of WNC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 412,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

