S&T Bank PA Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

S&T Bank PA cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.04. 3,607,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.66 and a 200 day moving average of $229.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
