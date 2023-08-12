STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Raised to $39.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,076 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 215.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 295.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

