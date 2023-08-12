Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.61-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93. Stantec has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

