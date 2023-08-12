Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $401,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

