Stephens Lowers Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target to $26.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MODG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.44.

MODG stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 862,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 862,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Fine bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $113,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $370,542 in the last 90 days. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,655,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,656,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $93,883,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $67,824,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,472,000 after purchasing an additional 172,893 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

