Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACVA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.07.

ACVA stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $100,676.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,899.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $100,676.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,899.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 295,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $5,331,955.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,149.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,385,739 shares of company stock worth $24,815,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $363,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 27.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,009,000 after buying an additional 770,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

