Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Adeia Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADEA opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Adeia has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Adeia’s payout ratio is -7.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adeia

Adeia Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adeia by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,524,000 after purchasing an additional 717,508 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth $108,275,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth $40,690,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth $32,577,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth $28,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

