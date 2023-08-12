Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STRL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $80.79 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after purchasing an additional 538,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 52,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

