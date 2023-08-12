Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 687,384 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,469% compared to the average daily volume of 43,821 call options.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 323.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

