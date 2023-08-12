StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

