StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Craig Hallum cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 15.19%.

Institutional Trading of Quotient Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 8,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 508,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,207 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 423.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,175,457 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at about $16,414,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,513.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 1,645,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.