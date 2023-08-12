Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STOK. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut Stoke Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stoke Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

STOK opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $240.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.32. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $22.46.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of ($2.48) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $26,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at $455,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $352,209. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

