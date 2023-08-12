Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,200 shares, a growth of 437.0% from the July 15th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Storebrand ASA Price Performance

Shares of SREDF remained flat at $8.87 during trading hours on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

