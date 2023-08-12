Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,200 shares, a growth of 437.0% from the July 15th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Storebrand ASA Price Performance
Shares of SREDF remained flat at $8.87 during trading hours on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.
About Storebrand ASA
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Storebrand ASA
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.