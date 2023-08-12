Strong Market Cap Achieves $623,100.26 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $623,100.26 and approximately $41,573.01 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can currently be bought for approximately $4.51 or 0.00015320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

