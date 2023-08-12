Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Down 2.3 %
Sumitomo Metal Mining stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,934. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
