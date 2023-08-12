Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the July 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance
Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.96. 67,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,208. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
