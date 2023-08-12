Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the July 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.96. 67,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,208. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. It offers its products under various brands, including Suntory Tennensui, BOSS, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon Tokucha (FOSHU), GREEN DAKARA, Pepsi Big, C.C.Lemon, Natchan, Orangina, Oasis, Lucozade, Ribena, Schweppes, MayTea, TEA+, MYTEA Oolong Tea, Sting, Okky, goodmood, BRAND'S Essence of Chicken, V, and Nature's Twist.

