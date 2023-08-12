TD Securities Cuts Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target to C$13.00

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.86 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.6 %
Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 84.08% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of C$23.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.248104 earnings per share for the current year.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.36%.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.
