Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $54.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global downgraded Tapestry to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.
Tapestry Stock Performance
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tapestry Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.
Institutional Trading of Tapestry
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 928.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,627,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $242,618,000 after buying an additional 5,080,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,991,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 128.0% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,792,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after buying an additional 1,006,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $41,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
