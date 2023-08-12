Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $54.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global downgraded Tapestry to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Get Tapestry alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 928.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,627,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $242,618,000 after buying an additional 5,080,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,991,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 128.0% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,792,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after buying an additional 1,006,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $41,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.