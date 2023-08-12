Terra Classic Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $457.99 million and approximately $20.10 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001916 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002481 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001038 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,839,001,155,017 coins and its circulating supply is 5,815,573,534,763 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.