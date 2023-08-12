Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $242.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $770.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.