Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Tetra Tech updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-$1.45 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.22-$5.27 EPS.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $168.39 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.54.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $252,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

