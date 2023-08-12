Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 191.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.20. 5,454,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,064,518. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.71. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

