The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Lessened by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 4.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 97.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $312,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.01. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.