The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $337.79.

CI opened at $289.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.56 and a 200-day moving average of $274.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

