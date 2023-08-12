The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,667 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 659,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

