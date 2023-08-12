The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The OLB Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 126,563 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The OLB Group by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the period. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The OLB Group Trading Up 3.7 %

OLB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The OLB Group has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group ( NASDAQ:OLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 33.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Featured Stories

