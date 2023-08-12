The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($10.35) to GBX 850 ($10.86) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

SGPYY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. 6,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $49.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2778 per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

