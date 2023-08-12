Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the July 15th total of 36,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:THTX traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.45. 53,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,722. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.18. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 791,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,877,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 244,096 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,972 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 444,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$1.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

