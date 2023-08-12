Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the July 15th total of 36,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:THTX traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.45. 53,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,722. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.18. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$1.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
