Theta Fuel Market Cap Achieves $248.50 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $248.50 million and $1.86 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,242,358,209 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

