Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0236 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $235.76 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020580 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013959 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.17 or 1.00064900 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,906,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0235359 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,786,253.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

