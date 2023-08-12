Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $531,416,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $252.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.23.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

