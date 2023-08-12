Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 324,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after buying an additional 93,839 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,566,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,666,000 after buying an additional 113,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,976,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,895,000 after acquiring an additional 165,864 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,331,000 after acquiring an additional 83,183 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,845.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,822,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,550 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

