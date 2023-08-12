Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 15,917 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.86. 890,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,919. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.42.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.