Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $13.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $829.76. 2,033,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,268. The firm has a market cap of $342.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $867.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.75.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

