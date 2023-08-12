Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $18.27 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HD traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.27. The stock has a market cap of $332.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.