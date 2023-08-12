Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

ABBV stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,454,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,379. The stock has a market cap of $268.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.54.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

