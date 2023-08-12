Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 10,416 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 158.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,398. The company has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $413.81 and a 200 day moving average of $400.83.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.16.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

