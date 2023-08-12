Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.78

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $3.51. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 33,164 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Trican Well Service Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0296 per share. This is a positive change from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.40%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

