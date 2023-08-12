Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TWLV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.45. 1,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 26,317.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 141,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 141,325 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 480,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 323,641 shares during the period. 23.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

