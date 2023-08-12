U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW) Short Interest Down 71.1% in July

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

U.S. GoldMining stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.53. 1,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,556. U.S. GoldMining has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

