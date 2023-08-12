Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $282.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.