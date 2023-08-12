United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $176.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.30. The company has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

